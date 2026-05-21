Top Democrats Demand DOJ and IRS Answer for Trump ‘Taxpayer Shakedown’ and ‘Super-Pardon’







“Never in American history has a president pursued corruption this brazenly or on such a colossal scale,” wrote Reps. Jamie Raskin and Richard Neal.



Top Democrats on a pair of panels in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday demanded that Justice and Treasury department leaders answer for how they settled President Donald Trump’s $10 billion “sham” lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax records.

In their letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and IRS CEO Frank Bisignano, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-Mass.) slammed the settlement as “one of the most brazen acts of public corruption and self-dealing in American history.”

“Rather than protect the public fisc from obvious plunder, this DOJ and IRS caved,” the lawmakers argued, condemning the creation of a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as a “taxpayer shakedown” intended to line the pockets of the president’s allies, including pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Who wouldn’t rather see their tax dollars go to pedophiles and cop-beaters than something like healthcare or child care? https://t.co/XfoByrEg42 — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) May 20, 2026

“This massive slush fund will be governed by a sham commission of the president’s cronies,” Raskin and Neal noted—and due to the terms of the agreement, “the public and members of Congress may never know who received payments.”

CNN reported Tuesday that longtime Trump adviser and former administration official Michael Caputo has filed the first known claim, describing his family as “survivors of the illegal Russiagate investigations” and seeking $2.7 million.

“Congress and Congress alone has the power of the purse under the appropriations clause of the Constitution. But Congress never authorized or appropriated funds for a $1.776 billion political slush fund,” the House Democrats stressed. “This settlement is a transparent attempt to circumvent the separation of powers and use the judgment fund for a scam Congress never contemplated: rewarding the president’s political allies at the expense of American taxpayers.”

Additionally, under the settlement, the IRS is “forever barred” from pursuing any other actions against Trump and his relatives.

“Essentially, the federal government threw in a super-pardon for the president, his family, and related and affiliated entities, freeing them not only from any accountability for any taxes they may have dodged, but other pending federal criminal or civil investigations like insider trading, antitrust violations, false statements, or even sexual harassment,” the lawmakers wrote.

As if a $1.8 billion slush fund weren’t a severe enough violation of the rule of law, Trump’s “settlement” with the IRS also includes a permanent get-out-of-jail-free card for any tax crimes committed by the president, his family and his companies.⁰⁰How much grifting and… https://t.co/Lgo7mK4JuE — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 20, 2026

Raskin and Neal called on the federal departments to “retain all documents, including both hard copies and electronically stored information (ESI), related to the settlement and establishment of the fund,” including messages sent via “private email addresses, text messages, mobile applications (e.g., Signal), or other forms of electronic communications.”

They also directed the agency leaders to send over the IRS memorandum on the settlement, other related records, and answers to their list of questions by next week, before Bessent’s scheduled appearance before the Ways and Means Committee.

Blanche was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify about the DOJ budget request. However, he faced various other questions, and attempted to counter Democrats’ framing that, as Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Patty Murray (Wash.) put it, Trump is using “tax dollars to set up a slush fund to enrich his own friends.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) questioned Blanche about public disclosures of payouts and measures to ensure Trump family members don’t get any fund money, while Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked about the eligibility of January 6 rioters, including those who assaulted Capitol Hill police or committed sex crimes against children.

A pair of police officers who helped defend the Capitol during the 2021 attack filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday with the aim of dissolving the fund, arguing that “no statute authorizes its creation, the settlement on which it is premised is a corrupt sham, and its design violates the Constitution and federal law.”

After the House Democrats’ letter was released Wednesday morning, Raskin moved to subpoena Blanche, Bisignano, Bessent, and other individuals involved in creating the fund: Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward and Treasury Department General Counsel Brian Morrissey.

“Mr. Blanche orchestrated this outrageous slush fund as part of the settlement with Donald Trump, which was also signed by Mr. Woodward, and Mr. Bessent will oversee the payout of these funds. Mr. Bisignano signed off on this settlement for the IRS, and Brian Morrissey remarkably resigned as this deal was being announced,” Raskin said. “These individuals all possess critical insights into Trump’s self-dealing scheme with his own agencies to create this fund and reward his supporters and friends.”

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said a vote on that effort would be held at the end of Wednesday’s hearing.

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