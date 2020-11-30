Tow Truck Driver Loading Impounded Vehicle Struck and Killed on DeBarr Sunday Morning

Alaska Native News on Nov 29, 2020.

Anchorage police say that a tow truck driver, while at the scene of a crash in east Anchorage, was struck and killed by a DUI driver who has since been charged with manslaughter and other charges.

Police responded to the intersection of DeBarr and Pine Street after receiving a call of a crash into a ditch on DeBarr which was shut down due to repairs on a burst water main at 1:49 am Sunday morning.

The person in that crash was ultimately detained and charged with operating under the influence. One officer took the driver in for processing while another remained at the scene processing the vehicle impound.

At 3:07 am, as a tow truck driver was out of his truck actively loading the impounded vehicle, a 23-year-old female, identified as Michelle F. Parker, drove into the closed portion of DeBarr traveling westbound, where she impacted the tow truck driver.







The tow truck driver was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.

Westbound Debarr between Boniface and Hoyt was closed down and the Major Collision Investigative Unit responded to the scene to process the crash site.

As a result of that investigation, Parker was charged with Manslaughter, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving in Violation of License Limitation. Parker was under court order to have an Ignition Interlock Device installed in her vehicle due to a prior DUI conviction.

The tow truck driver’s identity will be released following next of kin notification.