Travel Juneau Releases Video Series Celebrating Alaska Native Art and Culture





JUNEAU, Alaska – Through a collaboration with Alaska Native creators and Sealaska Heritage Institute, Travel Juneau released a series of educational videos about the region’s rich Alaska Native cultures. The video series highlights Juneau as the Northwest Coast Arts Capital of the World. With the help of Mary Goddard and Dave Fedorski at MidnightRun LLC production company and Ricardo Worl of Sealaska Heritage Institute, the video series is now available to watch on Travel Juneau’s YouTube and social channels.

The series introduces the Kootéeyaa Deiyí (totem pole trail) that lines the sea walk in downtown Juneau. Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Ricardo Worl shares the significance and meaning of select kootéeyaa (totem poles) that welcome visitors to Juneau’s shores. There are 12 completed totems, four in the carving process, with an anticipated total of 30 when the project is completed. The process pairs apprentices with master carvers to share the skills through the generations.

“While the poles are a symbol of our people’s occupancy of this area for more than 10,000 years, they also create an authentic learning opportunity for visitors,” explained Worl.

The second video features the 360-degree Sealaska Core Cultural Values kootéeyaa at Heritage Square in the center of the Sealaska Heritage Arts Campus in downtown Juneau. This kootéeyaa represents local Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes and Worl details the meaning behind four core values of Alaska Native culture: Haa Latseení (strength of body, mind, and spirit); Haa Aaní (protecting and honoring our land); Haa Shuká (our ancestors and future Generations); and Wooch Yáx (social and spiritual balance).

Lee, Jill, Finally, four local Alaska Native artists ( Sam Levi ) share their connection to the land and showcasing their art. “I am thrilled to see Travel Juneau embrace the power of storytelling through film, especially when it comes to our culture. I believe through their leadership we will see more culturally relevant videos in the travel industry that help educate our visitors,” said Mary Goddard, Producer, MidnightRun LLC. “The artist videos are a fun way to connect visitors with our art.”

“Travel Juneau’s goal is to help provide an educational component that fosters an environment for visitors and those wanting to understand more about the Kootéeyaa Deiyí (totem pole trail), local Alaska Native cultural values and the art that makes Juneau the center of Pacific Northwest Coast Art,” said Liz Perry, President and CEO of Travel Juneau. “Sharing knowledge is an important part of building an appreciation of and respect for different cultures. We are proud to be working with such gifted creative teams at both MidnightRun and Sealaska Heritage Institute and we look forward to doing more projects with local organizations and artists.”

Travel Juneau is the destination marketing organization for Alaska’s capital city. For more information and to order a free travel planner, visit TravelJuneau.com.