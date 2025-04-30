Travis Amos George, of Kenai, Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault





(Kenai) – On April 24, 2025, on the first day of trial, Travis Amos George, 42, pleaded guilty to a consolidated count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree with an agreed upon sentence of 50 years imposed with 20 years suspended, leaving an active initial term of imprisonment of 30 years. Upon completion of his active term of imprisonment, George will be on probation for a term of 25 years.

George further pleaded guilty to a consolidated count of Assault in the Third Degree with an agreed upon sentence of three additional years of active imprisonment. In sum, George agreed to an initial term of imprisonment of 33 years. In addition to his other conditions of probation that will be set at sentencing, George will be required to register as a sex offender on his release from custody and to complete sex offender treatment.

As part of the plea agreement, George admitted to engaging in multiple acts of sexual assault and physical assault against his then-partner for incidents that occurred from June 2019 to Dec. 2019. George further agreed to multiple aggravating factors, including that he had engaged in repeated acts of assault against the same victim and other family members in the preceding decade. This agreement provides closure and certainty to the victim and her family of the long-running case. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

The matter was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Julie Matucheski and Sam Scott, with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti. The matter was investigated by the Kenai Police Department, with the primary investigating officer being Ofc. Dan Smith. Advocacy support was provided throughout the criminal prosecution by the Kenaitze Indian Tribe – Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy program.



