Travis Felder Convicted by a Jury of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree after Retrial





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, 10 years to the day of the original offenses, an Anchorage Jury convicted Travis Clinton Felder of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. This was the second time a jury convicted Felder of these counts, as this was a retrial after his original convictions were overturned by the Court of Appeals in 2021.

On June 18, 2014, Travis Felder became angry at C.V., his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, when she called him a derogatory name based on his conduct and clothing choice. In response, Felder, who was high on methamphetamine at the time, rushed at C.V. and struck her multiple times in the face with his fists. C.V. suffered a broken nose.. After striking C.V., Felder grabbed her around the neck and covered C.V.’s nose and mouth with his hand obstructing and impeding her airway. C.V. testified at trial that she could not breathe or call for help. Felder admitted at trial that he punched C.V. one or two more times afterward and acknowledged that he should not have laid hands on C.V.

C.V. testified that after he assaulted her, Felder grabbed her head and forced her to perform oral sex. At trial, Felder claimed that the oral sex performed on him by C.V. was “make up sex.” The beating and sexual assault took place inside a self-storage unit in front of the parties’ minor daughter and lasted approximately 45 minutes.

Felder is presently being housed at the Anchorage Jail and will be resentenced for the sexual assault committed in this matter, as well as for the Assault 2 conviction on Oct. 14, 2024. Felder’s convictions from the first trial for First-Degree Assault, two counts of Second-Degree assault, one count of Third-Degree Assault, two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, and two counts of First-Degree Criminal Trespass were upheld by the appeals court in 2021 and he has already been sentenced for those convictions.



