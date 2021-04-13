Trevon Allridge Sentenced to 45 Years Monday for 2016 Murder of William Schmaus







30-year-old Trevon Allridge, the man responsible for the 2016 execution-style murder of 51-year-old William Schmaus was sentenced in Superior Court by Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby to 45 years in prison on Monday.

Allridge, who faced 40-50 years in prison, was sentenced to 45 years for the murder. Allridge pled guilty to Murder II and unrelated Failure to Stop I and Assault III that also occurred in 2016 in August of last year. He also received sentencing of 18 months for the two additional guilty pleas to run consecutively.

It was just after 3 in the afternoon on November 15th, 2016 that AAPD officers responded to an auto dealership on 74th and the Old Seward Highway to find Schmaus dead from gunshot wounds, he was declared deceased at the scene.

Witnesses at the business said that Allridge, who was an acquaintance of the owner, and had visited the shop numerous times prior, walked in and shot Schmaus, who worked as an auto mechanic at the shop. Witnesses did not know the motive for the killing.

Allridge fled the scene after the shooting and was apprehended by officers about two blocks from the scene. After being taken into custody, Allridge was transported to the department for questioning, where he declined to make a statement.





