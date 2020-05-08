Trident Closes False Pass Seafoods for Summer

Trident Seafoods officials say they will not operate their False Pass Seafoods processing facility this summer due to uncertain marketplace conditions.
The company released a statement saying it was a difficult decision made in response to the increased uncertainly in the marketplace due to the novel coronavirus pandemic., the 2020 salmon projections and the costs and logistics of managing risk in a remote community during the pandemic.
Company officials said they will continue to operate the fuel facility at False Pass and provide limited vessel support throughout the summer.
Trident is also working with the Eastern Aleutians Tribes to utilize their bunkhouse as a potential resident quarantine space.
Fleet services will not be impacted and independent fishermen who deliver to Trident in Area M will have the same level of service and support that they have had in the past.
Trident employees who normally work in False Pass will be offered positions at other locations for this season. The announcement also said that Trident’s acquisition of the False Pass plant is a long-term investment in the fishery and the community, and that they are hopeful that conditions will improve so they can resume operations at False Pass next season.
Fishermen’s News Online grants permission to the Alaska Native News to post selected articles. Read More at: Fishermen’s News Online.