Trooper Assess Avalanche Area Near Girdwood where Skiers Remain Buried





Wildlife T^roopers were notified at 5:10 pm on Tuesday that an avalanche had occurred near the West Fork of 20 Mile River near Girdwood. They were also informed that the avalanche had buried three heliskiers.

The investigation found that the avalanche happened at around 3:30 pm. Guides from the heliskiing operation immediately worked to locate the trio to no avail. Through the use of avalanche beacons, the guides determined the probable area where skiers may be buried in 40 feet to 100 feet of snow.

Limited daylight because of the time of the incident and further avalanche risk resulted in the search ending for the day. Operations began renewed on Wednesday.

Troopers think it is highly likely the the skiers did not survive the mishap.



