Girdwood Heliskiers Confirmed Deceased and Identities Released





While the bodies of the three heliskiers caught up and buried in an avalanche near Girdwoodremain unrecovered. they have been confirmed dead and identified.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the three men were identified as:

39-year-old David Linder of Florida

39-year-old Charles Eppard of Montana

38-year-old Jeremy Leif of Minnesota.

The avalanche is reported to have occurred about 10 miles south on the Seward Highway from Girdwood near the west fork of Twentymile River.

According to Chugak Powder Guides and witnesses the three skiers deployed their avalanche airbags as they were being plowed down the mountain. There were two others, that included a guide in the group but they were at a higher elevation and escaped the deadly deluge of snow.

The skiers were equipped with beacons and so immediately after the avalanche, guides were able to ascertain the approximate area the men were buried. The remains of the skiers are buried under forty to one hundred feet of snow.

Weather conditions prevented helicopters or rescue personnel from accessing the area on Wednesday. On Thursday, avalanche dangers and recovery options were assessed.



