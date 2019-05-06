Trooper Seek Fairbanks Man after “Open Line” 911 Call

Alaska Native News May 6, 2019.

Troopers are seeking a Fairbanks man on assault and criminal mischief charges after a Sunday investigation at his girlfriend’s residence, according to the trooper dispatch.

AST was alerted to an incident in Fairbanks when a call to 911 was initiated and then the line remained open. In the background, clear sounds of a disturbance between a man and woman could be heard.

Troopers responded and upon their arrival found that a door had been “forcefully opened.” AST contacted and interviewed the victim and the investigation determined that 39-year-old Dustin Kokrine had “caused serious physical injury to his girlfriend from repeated assaults over time,” Troopers reported.

Charges of Assault II and Criminal Mischief V was leveled at Kokrine.

Troopers report that they are seeking Kokrine for questioning and request that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact troopers at 451-5100.





