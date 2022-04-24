Troopers Arrest Jonathon Head for Murder in February Fairbanks Death of David Wasson





Following a lengthy ABI investigation that was initiated in February, Alaska State Troopers report that they have made an arrest in the suspicious death of 35-year-old David Wasson, who was found in an abandoned house in Fairbanks.

On February 24th, troopers responded to an abandoned house in Fairbanks at 4 am in the morning after receiving notification of a deceased man by 40-year-old Jonathon Head. When they arrived, they found Wasson’s remains in the basement of the structure.

Head lived in the house with Wasson.

The case was turned over to the Alaska Bureau of Investigations after suspicious circumstances were uncovered and Wasson’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. The autopsy showed that Wasson had died from “a right to left shift of his brain with herniations due to acute subdural hematoma of the right cerebral hemisphere,” according to the report. The autopsy also found that acute drug and alcohol abuse were also contributing factors in his death.

On March 16th, troopers received an email from a friend of Wasson’s that said that Head had confessed to her earlier that month that he had struck Wasson several times in the head. Head told troopers a similar story when he was interviewed on April 21 and also told them that after the attack he went to sleep and when he awoke, Wasson was dead.

Following the interview Head was taken into custody and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Murder II and Assault II.





