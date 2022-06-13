Troopers Arrest One in Tanacross on Attempted Murder Charges Sunday Morning





Alaska State troopers revealed that they received a call that a person was chasing another through the village of Tanacross shooting at him at approximately 4:03 am on Sunday morning.

Several witnesses reported that they heard gunshots and saw Lawrence Joe chasing David “Alex” Joe through the community.

When troopers made contact with Lawrence, he admitted to chasing and shooting at David with the intention of killing him.

As a result of the initial investigation of the incident, troopers placed Lawrence under arrest and charged him with Attempted Murder I.



