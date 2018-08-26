Troopers Bust Homer Man for $85,000 Ninilchik Seafood Burglary

Alaska Native News Aug 26, 2018.

Troopers report that they recovered some of the over $85,000 worth of seafood and arrested a Homer man in Soldotna after an investigation that was initiated on Wednesday.

The investigation into the stolen seafood and money from Ninilchik business, Tanner’s Fresh Fish Processing, was opened following a report of the burglary at 8:30 am on Wednesday. It found that the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Gary Fitzgerald of Homer, broke into the Ninilchik seafood business at approximately 2:50 am on Wednesday, stole money and food before accessing the commercial freezer. Fitzgerald took a large quantity of fish and crab from the freezer. Over $85,000 worth of money and seafood were taken from the establishment.







Information gathered from the business owner during the investigation was instrumental in identifying Fitzgerald. The suspect, along with some of the merchandise was located in Soldotna on Friday. He was arrested on Burglary II and Theft I charges.

The investigation is continuing and troopers ask anyone with information concerning the investigation to contact them.