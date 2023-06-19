Troopers Capture Fleeing Soldotna Sexual Assault Suspect in Hooper Bay





On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers revealed that a Soldotna Sexual Assault suspect who had been evading capture was taken into custody in Hooper Bay Friday and asks for any additional victims to contact them.

On June 11th troopers responded to a call reporting sexual assault and home invasion by an unknown person. According to that report, the suspect had “bypassed the locked front door at an apartment and began sexually assaulting the victim while they slept,” AST reported. According to the investigation, the victim woke up while being assaulted and confronted the suspect who left the apartment.

Later the same day another caller reported a similar incident on the other side of Soldotna. In that incident, the suspect entered through an unlocked door. Again, when confronted by the victim awakened during the assault, the suspect left the scene.

The investigation into the assaults would result in troopers determining that the suspect was Michael Ingersol, age 35, of Wasilla. Investigators in Mat-Su, Anchorage, and Soldotna began searching for Ingersol and on the 14th, located him in Anchorage. But, Ingersol would escape capture by fleeing in a vehicle.

On Thursday, investigators would learn that Ingersol had fled to Bethel and then on to Hooper Bay. Troopers in Hooper Bay would successfully take the suspect into custody and transported him back to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on an outstanding arrest warrant and new charges of Sexual Assault II, Sexual Assault III, Burglary Ix2, and felony eluding.

AST says “Investigators believe that Ingersol may have additional victims that have not reported to law enforcement. If you have additional information that will aid investigators, please call the Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453 and reference case AK23058989.”



