Troopers Conducting High Visibility Enforcement Effort





Click It or Ticket Campaign to run through June 4

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers across the state will be conducting additional traffic patrols through June 4th as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign. Nationwide it is estimated that 2,549 lives could have been saved in 2017 if everyone utilized a seatbelt.

While Troopers will be focused on identifying drivers and passengers not utilizing seatbelts, they will also be on the lookout for dangerous drivers and drivers operating their vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“As summertime arrives in Alaska, many will take to the roadways to enjoy everything that our beautiful state has to offer, and I would encourage all Alaskans to wear your seatbelt anytime you climb into a vehicle,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Seatbelts save countless lives each year, and this year it might save your life during a weekend of fishing and camping.”

Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

