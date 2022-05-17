Troopers Conducting High Visibility Enforcement Effort





Click It or Ticket Campaign to run through June 6

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers will be conducting additional traffic patrols through June 6th as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign. Nationwide it is estimated that about 15,000 lives were saved in 2017 by motorists wearing their seatbelts.

While Troopers will be focused on identifying drivers and passengers not utilizing seatbelts, they will also be on the lookout for dangerous drivers and drivers operating their vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“With the start of summer many Alaskans and visitors will be travelling the roads to go to their favorite fishing spot or to take in some amazing scenery, it only takes about a second to put on your seatbelt before you leave,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Wearing a seatbelt can save your life. It’s not just the law, it’s the right and safe thing to do.”

Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

