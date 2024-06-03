Troopers Contact Four Illegal Canadians for Drugs and Wildlife Violations





On 5/31/2024 at 5:07 pm hours, the Fairbanks Rural Unit received information from Ft Yukon about a boat traveling to Ft Yukon from Old Crow, Canada. The information revealed that there was an overdose in the Canadian community of Old Crow and the dealer who had sold the drugs was traveling to Ft Yukon. Detailed information on the boat and who was traveling was also provided. All individuals on the boat were Canadian citizens and were identified as a 41 years old, 50 years old, 27 years old, and 24 years old.

A VPSO was contacted in the Ft Yukon community. The VPSO contacted the boat while Fairbanks Rural Troopers applied for a search warrant for the boat and passengers. Drug paraphernalia was discovered as well as three dead black ducks. It is also believed that one of the passengers was able to dispose of suspected narcotics in the river prior to the contact with the VPSO. The boat was seized and stored in Ft Yukon secured until Fairbanks Rural Unit and Fairbanks Areawide Narcotics Team served the search warrant on 6/1/2024.

A small quantity of narcotics were seized from a backpack in the boat. The search also revealed two firearms and assorted ammunition.

Interviews were conducted with the members of the boat. Investigation revealed that two members of the boat had taken three black ducks in Canada and illegally transported them across the border into the United States. All members of the boat had illegally entered the US. Two of the members were illegal aliens in possession of firearms.