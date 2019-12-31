Troopers Enhance Knik-Goose Bay Traffic Enforcement Campaign

(WASILLA) – Focused holiday traffic enforcement efforts in effect statewide since December 11 are scheduled to end after New Year’s Day. But for Matanuska-Susitna Valley motorists – specifically those commuting via Knik-Goose Bay Road – an ongoing high-visibility traffic enforcement campaign, will receive a boost of extra resources beginning January 1 and continuing through January 31, 2020.
“We’re starting the new year off with a bang to address safety concerns on Knik-Goose Bay Road,” said Alaska State Troopers Colonel Barry Wilson. “Our goal is to reduce serious collisions and save lives.”
One of Alaska’s busiest roadways according to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Knik-Goose Bay Road has a history of serious injury and fatal collisions. As a result, “KGB” as many locals call it, was designated a Traffic Safety Corridor in 2009. The road has a fatal collision rate nearly four times the national average, DOT&PF reports.
Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers will further enhance enforcement efforts by pooling all available resources. Dangerous driving behaviors will be targeted, including speeding, aggressive driving, texting and other forms of distracted driving, red-light and stop-sign violations, as well drivers impaired by alcohol and drugs.
“We’re hoping people will see us out there at all times of day and night and cease inappropriate driving behaviors that can result in expensive citations and serious collisions,” said Alaska Wildlife Troopers Colonel Doug Massie. “People’s lives are always the Department of Public Safety’s top priority, and we’re here to ensure their safety, be it on the highway or in the backcountry.”
Alaska’s highways are only as safe as those driving on them. Drivers can help Troopers make Knik-Goose Bay Road safer by:
Motorists who see others driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by phoning 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts comes in part from the National DUI Events High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
