Troopers Investigate $13,200 Lowell Point Theft

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers are actively investigating a theft from a vehicle of over $13,200 worth of camera equipment and a drone that occurred on Saturday.

The victim contacted AST at 12:30 pm on Saturday afternoon to report that camera equipment that included cameras and various Sony, Nikon and Nikkor lenses as well as a DJI brand drone gray in color were stolen from their 2018 Toyota 4-Runner while it was parked at the Lowell Point State Recreation parking lot in Seward.

The items were all in two Peak Design bags when stolen.

The victim reported that the theft took place between 11:30 am and 12:15 pm.







If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453 or Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 907-283-8477.