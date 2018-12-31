Troopers Investigate Bell’s Flats Home Invasion

Alaska Native News Dec 31, 2018.

Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for information on a home invasion incident that occurred in Bell’s Flats southwest of the city of Kodiak on Monday night.

According to AST, they were contacted at 9:53 pm on Sunday night reporting the assault at a residence in Bell’s Flats. The homeowner reported to AST that two armed and masked suspects entered the home. While nothing was reported to have been taken, the homeowner was injured in the invasion.







Troopers report that the suspects had fled prior to the arrival of troopers.

AST did not release any descriptions of the two men. Troopers ask “If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Kodiak AST post at 907-486-4121 or Kodiak Crime Stoppers.”