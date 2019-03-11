Troopers Investigate Burglary of Long Lake Road Residence that was Hit the First Time in 2017

Alaska Native News Mar 11, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Long Lake Road in Willow for a report of a burglary on Friday evening and opened an investigation.

The AST investigation found that burglars had stolen household electronics valued at over $1,000. The vehicle was captured on security cameras and is described as an early 2000 model silver Chevy Silverado.







This residence was the target of burglars in October 2017 where the suspects cut the fuel lines on a Toyo stove and removed it from the home. The fuel lines were not turned off when the line was severed and resulted in a huge amount of fuel oil leaking into the home causing an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the dwelling.

Troopers are requesting information in connection with the burglary and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 745-3333 or AST dispatch at 352-5401.