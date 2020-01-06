Troopers Investigate Christmas Day Death as Homicide

Alaska Native News on Jan 6, 2020.

On Saturday, December 28th, after receiving a request for a welfare check on 47-year-old John Kellogg of Wasilla, Alaska State Troopers went to his residence near Greenstreet Circle to find that he was deceased.

An investigation into Kellogg’s death was opened and his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

It is believed that Kellogg died on Christmas Day. After the initial investigation, troopers confirmed that Kellogg’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone that was in the area of Greenstreet Circle on Christmas Day or has any information concerning Kellogg or his death is asked to contact the GIU at 907-745-2131.