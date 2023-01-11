Troopers Investigate Death of Chiniak Man found alongside the Road





Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers were alerted to the discovery of a dead body and a truck in the ditch on the Chiniak Highway on Monday morning.

Troopers responded to the location to the south of Kodiak at approximately 11:30 am and located the remains of 69-year-old James Graham lying face up alongside the road approximately 90 feet from his truck that was in the ditch.

There were no visible signs of trauma.

Graham was approximately 30 feet from his residence’s driveway and troopers surmise that he was walking to his house when he collapsed alongside the road.

The victim’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and his next of kin were notified.

Troopers say the investigation into Graham’s death is continuing.



