Troopers Investigate Fire Death in Kalskag





Troopers and a Deputy Fire Marshal discovered human remains in a burnt-out residence in Kalskag on Friday following a report of a structure fire at 7:05 am that morning.

Troopers were advised of the structure fire. By the time they were notified, the fire had already destroyed the home and was by then just smoldering remains. When troopers and the Deputy Fire Marshal responded to Kalskag later in the day, they opened an investigation and scoured the wreckage. They would discover the remains of an adult that had been burned in the fire.

The remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification.

The fire continues to be under investigation.



