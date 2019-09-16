Troopers Investigate Friday Murder/Attempted Suicide in Akiachak

Troopers say a murder/attempted suicide in Akiachak remains under investigation with the suspect now in Seattle undergoing treatment for a shotgun blast on Friday night.

According to the investigation into the Friday night rural incident, two brothers in that community, Tom and Robert Snyder, 36 and 32 respectively, reportedly got into an argument over alcohol and during the argument, R. Snyder grabbed a shotgun and shot his brother T Snyder in the face, instantly killing him. After the initial shot, R Snyder turned the shotgun on himself and discharged a single shot into his own head.

But, R Snyder survived the blast and was medevaced to Bethel then on to Anchorage, then ultimately on to Seattle for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

T Snyder’s remains were transported to Anchorage for autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation is being undertaken by troopers from both Bethel and Anchorage.