Troopers Investigate Spring Creek Inmate Death

Alaska Native News Oct 31, 2018.

While the death of a Spring Creek inmate is not the result of foul play, the investigation is continuing to uncover the details.

Staff members of the Spring Creek Correctional Center notified the Alaska State Troopers of the death of 27-year-old Doran Jenning of Bethel on Friday. Correctional officers say that his death likely occurred between 7:05 pm and 7:34 pm. He was found deceased in his cell.

Jenning’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and further investigation.

He was serving time at Spring Creek on felony assault charges for a 2015 incident at the time of his death.

Jenning’s next of kin were notified of his death.