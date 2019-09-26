Troopers Investigate Student Making Terroristic Threat at Wasilla Middle School

Alaska State Troopers were contacted about a potentially serious incident by the Teeland Middle School staff in Wasilla on Tuesday morning and immediately responded, AST reported on the Trooper dispatch on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the scene after being informed that a student there, who had a silver metal case, resembling a gun case, made a comment saying he was going to shoot up the school.

When troopers contacted the student, they found that the case was a poker chip and dice case and no firearm was involved. The student admitted to authorities that he had made the comment, but that it was only a joke. There was no actual danger to staff and other students.

“The student was released to a parent and a single charge of Terroristic Threatening in the 2nd degree has been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice,” troopers reported. Additionally, the Office of Children’s Services was also notified.