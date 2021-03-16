Troopers Investigating Circumstances of North Pole Burn Victim







AST is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a teen suffered burns at a bonfire on the Dyke near North Pole that occurred early Sunday morning, they report on the dispatch.

Troopers in Fairbanks were alerted by hospital staff at Fairbanks Memorial’s emergency room at just after midnight on Sunday morning that they were treating a 17-year-old teen for 1st and 2nd degree burns that she had sustained while at a bonfire.

According to the initial investigation, the teen had been standing by a bonfire at the North Pole location when gas was thrown onto the fire and she had gotten splashed by the gasoline as well and her clothing, and her person, was ignited.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and would like anyone with additional information to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at (907) 451-5100.





