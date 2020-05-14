Troopers Issue Alert for Wasilla Child Missing since March

Alaska Native News on May 14, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers, on Thursday, released a missing person alert for a 10-year-old child identified as Nevaeh Sturgeon, of Wasilla who they say has been missing since her mother dropped her off at school on March 6th.

AST received the report from Nevaeh’s mother at 6:16 pm on Tuesday saying that the child’s father was scheduled to pick up the Nevaeh from the Larson Elementary on March 6th after she was dropped off earlier that day. She was supposed to be dropped off back to her mother on March 16th after the father’s week of custody, but never was.

Troopers say that Nevaeh’s “clothing description and direction of travel are both unknown.” AST is asking that anyone with information regarding Nevaeh to contact them in Palmer at 907-352-5401.

Click here for the missing person’s bulletin with photo.

This is an ongoing investigation.





