Troopers, Ketchikan Police Jail Two in Large Drug Bust

Alaska Native News Dec 11, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that K9 “Misty” detected drugs in a package and that detection led to a much larger haul of drugs on December 4th. When troopers contacted 35-year-old Jason Simpson and 34-year-old Angelina McDonald. Simpson was found to be in possession of approximately one gram of heroin, troopers reported.

An investigation was carried out by AST, AWT and Ketchikan police. During the investigation, Simpson’s residence was searched and troopers would uncover 175 gross grams of heroin, 121 gross grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is commonly used in drug sales. A large amount of money was also seized from the home.







Both Simpson and McDonald were charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and remanded to the Ketchikan Jail where they were held without bail.