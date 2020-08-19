Troopers Locate Fugitive from Justice during North Pole Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News on Aug 19, 2020.

On Monday morning, troopers pulled over a vehicle on Plack Road in North Pole to discover that one of the passengers was a fugitive from Justice from the state of Virginia.

During the traffic stop, troopers made contact with 36-year-old Charles Westbrook who was a passenger. A background check would find that he had an outstanding felony warrant out of the state of Virginia for probation violation on the original charge of Robbery. He was arrested pending extradition to that state. During the arrest, troopers would find that Westbrook had methamphetamine in his possession. He was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance as a result.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





