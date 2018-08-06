Trooper’s Name Released in Thursday’s St Marys Trooper-Involved-Shooting

Alaska Native News Aug 6, 2018.

The name of the officer involved in the trooper-involved shooting in St Marys on Thursday has been released as that of Sergeant Brent Hatch. He had been on mandatory 72-hour administrative leave since the incident.

Troopers were called in for assistance by the St Marys VPO at 7:10 on Thursday evening during a domestic violence incident. When troopers arrived, 28-year-old Carl Tyson fled the scene on foot and they pursued. After a short foot chase, Tyson turned around and approached the trooper and VPO with a knife in his hand. After warnings to stop advancing and drop the knife, Trooper Hatch opened fire on Tyson. Tyson died at the scene.

Investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded and took over case responsibility, Tyson’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.







Next of kin were notified of Tyson’s death.