Troopers Prepared to Serve Bristol Bay Communities and Fisheries

Alaska Wildlife and State Troopers will continue to provide law enforcement to the world’s largest fishery during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 7, 2020 (ANCHORAGE) – Nearly 20% of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers’ statewide commissioned Troopers will be present in Bristol Bay area to enforce the world’s largest salmon fishery this year. The Division of Alaska State Troopers (AST) will also have Troopers in the Dillingham and King Salmon areas, as well as several temporary assigned Troopers from other regions of the state, to assist with the robust openers that occur.
The primary mission for the Alaska Wildlife Troopers (AWT) during this enforcement program is to promote safety, protect natural resources, and maintain an orderly fishery. This will be accomplished by proactive and high visibility patrols designed to engage with fishing crews on how to follow the law and maintain a safe environment for everyone. Troopers will conduct patrols and investigations by air, land and sea.
“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers understand the biological and economic importance of harvesting salmon in Bristol Bay in the summer,” said Colonel Doug Massie, Director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. “We know the value placed on it by the Bristol Bay residents, Alaskans, the commercial fishing industry and to many others around the world. Our mission is to ensure a safe, orderly fishery that maximizes fairness and opportunity for all.”
In addition to the enforcement of fisheries, AWT is the primary agency responsible for public safety calls for service and search and rescue operations for the region. AWT will monitor and encourage all fishery participants to comply with all State of Alaska issued Health Mandates related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so that a safe fishery can be enjoyed by all.
