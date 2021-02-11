Troopers Pull Diaper Duty: Donated Diapers Make Their Way to Rural Alaska Communities







(Fairbanks, AK) – Alaska State Troopers are pulling diaper duty. Recently the need for diapers in rural Alaska was brought to the attention of Captain Ronald Wall of the Troopers Interior detachment based in Fairbanks. Captain Wall, with the assistance of a third-party vendor, contacted diaper distributors to see what could be done to broker a deal with a manufacturer.

With the assistance of the Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers (FOAST), and the third-party vendor, Captain Wall’s efforts reaped a huge reward for the state. Approximately 19,000 diapers, or 13 pallets of assorted sized diapers were donated by Happy Little Camper Baby. Enough diapers to be spread not only through the interior, but also through Western Alaska and Southeast Alaska detachments as well as sharing some out to the North Slope Borough Police Department thus covering a vast swath of Alaskan communities.

“The plan is to support our rural communities with diapers. We will ensure that some go to our Food Banks, Women’s Shelter, WIC, etc.” Captain Wall commented. “I want to ensure that our troopers are serving the people who need the diaper assistance most in our local areas and this is an excellent way to do it.”

AST is still working out the precise logistics of the diaper distribution but, the diapers will first arrive in hub communities and then radiate out to the smaller villages via a partnership between the troopers and local village health aides and other organizations. The troopers are eager to get out into the communities they serve to help spread some diaper love, even if it means pulling diaper duty.

