Troopers Pull over Palmer Man in Traffic Stop who Intended to Drown Puppies in Knik River

On Thursday evening, Alaska State Troopers pulled over a 20-year-old driver near Reflections Lake for moving and equipment violations.

The traffic stop that occurred at 6:49 pm would uncover disturbing reasons for the driver, 20-year-old Lucas Humbard’s presence in the area. Troopers would find that Humbard had three puppies in a bag and had intended to dispose the bag of puppies into the Knik River nearby.

Troopers took possession of the puppies and took them to the Mat-Su Animal Shelter.

AST reports that Humbard was charged with multiple violations and also report that criminal charges for animal cruelty are forthcoming.


