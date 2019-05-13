Troopers Pursue Fleeing Driver, Arrest Another in the Area

Alaska Native News May 13, 2019.

An attempted traffic stop yielded an unrelated arrest at just prior to 1 am on Saturday morning in the Sterling area, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.

When troopers attempted to pull over in a traffic stop on Robinson Loop in Sterling during the early morning hours, the vehicle, rather than pulling over, sped away from the scene.

The vehicle soon crashed into a ditch and the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods, according to AST. Troopers patrolled the area for signs of the suspect and soon came upon a man walking in the area.

When troopers attempted to make contact with that man, he fled into the woods. A K9 unit was deployed and the suspect, now identified as 42-year-old Lyle Webb, was captured.

The investigation at the scene soon found that Webb was not the driver that troopers had originally been pursuing, but did have a $500 failure to appear warrant.

He was arrested on the warrant and transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

The investigation into the fleeing driver is continuing.





