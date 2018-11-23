Troopers Release Details in Thursday’s Officer-Involved Shooting in Palmer

Alaska Native News Nov 23, 2018.

More details and the identity of the young Palmer man who was shot by authorities in Palmer on Thursday evening had been released by Alaska State Troopers on Friday shedding more light on the incident and clarifying what led up to the fatal encounter.

Palmer police were at the Palmer Train Depot at 1:42 PM on Thursday when they saw 20-year-old Cameron McCarthy. Knowing McCarthy had multiple active misdemeanor arrest warrants, they attempted to contact him. But before contact was made McCarthy ran from the depot to the Eagle Hotel.

At 1:47 PM, Palmer police contacted troopers and requested assistance then contacted McCarthy, who was armed with a machete, in the hotel lobby. Instead of giving up, McCarthy “barricaded himself inside an empty room on the second floor,” APD reported.

A trained negotiator and a member of the crisis intervention team was called in, in an attempt to communicate with McCarthy. But, during negotiations, McCarthy climbed out of the hotel room’s window and onto the hotel’s sign.

The fire department was called in and responded to the scene, and a fire truck was positioned below McCarthy’s perch for his safety, troopers said. As the continued attempts at communication bore no fruit, less lethal force, revealed as tasers, pepper, ball, and beanbag rounds, were deployed.







As the standoff continued, McCarthy, still armed with a machete, jumped onto the fire truck, then to the ground, and ran to a nearby apartment complex. McCarthy attempted to break into the occupied apartment, and shortly thereafter, at 6:22 PM officers fired at McCarthy at the corner of Evergreen and Dimond and he suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Troopers report that officers on scene immediately rendered life-saving measures and the McCarthy was ultimately loaded into the ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

There were no additional injuries.

The law enforcement personnel that were involved in the incident were placed on mandatory 72-hour administrative leave. The identity of those officers involved will be divulged at the conclusion of that period.

McCarthy’s next of kin were notified of the incident and his death.

Troopers say that an investigation into the totality of the circumstances is continuing.