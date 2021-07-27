Troopers Report Fatal Aircraft Crash in Chugach State Park







Alaska State Troopers are reporting that AKRCC was alerted to an overdue aircraft out of the Anchorage airport at 8:09 pm on Monday evening. Almost 3 hours later a good samaritan was able to put down after seeing a crash site and confirmed all occupants were deceased.

“It was believed the aircraft had gone up the Knik River Valley toward the Knik Glacier and Lake George before heading into Chugach State Park,” troopers said.

Multiple good samaritans flew the area along with a CAP aircraft.

Recovery efforts were mounted this morning.





