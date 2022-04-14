Troopers Say Late Night Wasilla Shots-Fired Call was Alcohol Related





Alaska State Troopers report that alcohol was a factor in a shots-fired call received at 11:17 pm on Tuesday night and upon arrival, one was taken into custody and another issued a misdemeanor summons as a result of that Wasilla call.

When troopers responded to the area of Victor Circle on Tuesday night and opened an investigation, they found that 28-year-old Garth Vaughn of Wasilla, while intoxicated, had discharged a shotgun from the window of his residence. The decision was made to issue a summons with a mandatory court date in Palmer Court on the charge of Misconduct Involving Weapons IV and the shotgun was seized as evidence.

Also present during the investigation at the residence was 23-year-old Annabelle Michael, also of Wasilla. According to the report, Michael attempted to fight with the troopers as they conducted their investigation. As a result, Michael was taken into custody a charge of disorderly conduct and transported to Mat Su Pretrial where she was held until sober and then released on her own recognizance.





