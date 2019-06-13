Troopers Search for Missing Eagle River Woman in Chena River Area

Alaska Native News Jun 13, 2019.

Photo: 39-year-old Shanna Oman. Image-FB

Alaska State Troopers report that efforts to locate an Eagle River woman are ongoing and that Helo-2 and PAWS Search and Rescue dogs have been thus far unsuccessful in the search for her.

AST received a request on June 9th for a welfare check on 39-year-old Shanna Oman. The caller reported that they had not seen or heard from Oman since she left the callers house at 12:30 am on June 3rd. The caller told troopers that he was to have given her a ride back to Eagle River but assumed that someone else had done so.

Oman’s roommate in Eagle River called the complainant and reported that she had never arrived back in that community.

On June 12th, AST said that they had information that Oman had been at a cabin at mile 23 of the Chena Hot Springs Road but had walked away from there on June 4th. The owners of the cabin gave permission to AST to search the property next to the Chena River. No clues as to her whereabouts were found.

Oman’s cell phone info was obtained and it was found that her cell phone last pinged a tower near mile 17 of Chena Hot Springs on June 4th.

AST launched Helo-2 and flew the area along the Chena River while PAWS Search and Rescue canines covered the area on the ground to no avail.

Oman was to fly to Seattle to attend a high school graduation on Wednesday but did not make her flight.

Oman’s next of kin were notified of her missing status as the search continues.