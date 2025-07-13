Troopers Seek Assistance Locating Person Who Vandalized Patrol Car









The Alaska State Troopers are seeking the public’s help in locating the individual responsible for smashing the window of a patrol car parked at the Trooper post in Fairbanks during the early morning hours of June 15, 2025. Alaska State Trooper Captain Spitzer and several local business leaders are personally offering a reward totaling $4,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party.

Captain Spitzer added, “Someone out there knows who did this. Inevitably, this vandal bragged about this to others in the community. If you know who disabled this emergency response vehicle, I’m willing to put money in your pocket in exchange for the information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. This vehicle is the property of the State of Alaska, so it belongs to every Alaska resident. Every Alaskan should be irritated by this senseless act of criminal mischief. This is a call to action; if you have good information on who is responsible, please come forward and report it now. If that information works out, we’ll put $4,000 in your hands.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 451-5100. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the AKTips app.