Troopers Seek Hit and Run Driver of Blue Sedan who Injured Flagger on KGB Road





Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for information on a “blue hatchback similar to a Chevy Sonic,” that was involved in a hit and run incident on KGB Road early Sunday morning.

Officers with AST and the Wasilla Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run at 2:43 am on Sunday morning.

According to the preliminary investigation opened at the scene, a small blue sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a flagger working on a road crew on the KGB, breaking their leg. Instead of stopping, the vehicle continued, speeding away.

According to authorities, the blue hatchback similar to a Chevy Sonic has a broken driver’s side mirror.

AST is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 745-3333 or AST dispatch at 352-5401.



