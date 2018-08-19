Troopers Seek Info on Missing Fairbanks Woman

Alaska Native News Aug 19, 2018.

Alaska State troopers are asking the public for any knowledge of the location of a missing Fairbanks woman that disappeared during the early morning hours of Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

A family member called in and reported that 53-year-old Carol Williams had not been seen since 6:55 am on Saturday morning. She was last known to be driving a dark blue 2015 GMC Sierra near College Road in Fairbanks.

The family member reported that it is unlike Williams to be out of contact with family.

If anyone has any information on where she may be, please contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.