Troopers Seek Napakiak Suspect Thought to be in Anchorage on Seven Counts of Sexual Assault I

Image-Napakiak Man, Alexie Michael. Photo-AST
Following a seven-count indictment on Sexual Assault charges Alaska State Troopers are seeking the whereabouts of the Napakiak man named in the indictments.
Troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Alexie Michael, who is thought to be in the Anchorage area, in order to take him into custody on a warrant for 7 counts of Sexual Assault I.
If you have any information that would help locating Alexie Michael please contact AST or local police.