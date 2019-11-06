Troopers Seek Napakiak Suspect Thought to be in Anchorage on Seven Counts of Sexual Assault I

Image-Napakiak Man, Alexie Michael. Photo-AST

Following a seven-count indictment on Sexual Assault charges Alaska State Troopers are seeking the whereabouts of the Napakiak man named in the indictments.

Troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Alexie Michael, who is thought to be in the Anchorage area, in order to take him into custody on a warrant for 7 counts of Sexual Assault I.

If you have any information that would help locating Alexie Michael please contact AST or local police.