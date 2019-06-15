Troopers Seeking Information from Public on Friday DOT Equipment Theft

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers are urging persons who have information into the theft of GPS equipment stolen from a DOT vehicle to please come forward with information.

Troopers were informed by a Department of Transportation survey crew that at approximately 7:45 am on Friday that someone accessed a vehicle at the right of way near Rainbow Street in Wasilla and stole two valuable Leica GPS units. The crew reported the value at $25,000 each for a combined total value of $50,000.