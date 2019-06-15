Troopers Seeking Information from Public on Friday DOT Equipment Theft

- Home
Alaska State Troopers are urging persons who have information into the theft of GPS equipment stolen from a DOT vehicle to please come forward with information.
Troopers were informed by a Department of Transportation survey crew that at approximately 7:45 am on Friday that someone accessed a vehicle at the right of way near Rainbow Street in Wasilla and stole two valuable Leica GPS units. The crew reported the value at $25,000 each for a combined total value of $50,000.