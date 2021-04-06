Troopers Take Armed Kasilof Man Wearing Body Armor and High on Meth into Custody Monday Night







Alaska State Troopers took a suspect wearing body armor, armed with a shotgun and 44 Magnum revolver and high on methamphetamine on K-Beach Road into custody on Monday night according to a report on AST dispatch.

At 9:34 pm on Monday, after taking a call reporting a man walking along K-Beach Road near mile 2 discharging rounds from a revolver and what they believed to be a rifle, Soldotna-based troopers responded to the location on the Kenai Peninsula. Upon arrival, troopers would locate the armed, body armor-clad suspect, who they identified as 53-year-old Kasilof resident Eric W. Smyth, and took him into custody.

The investigation would find that Smyth, while under the influence of methamphetamine, had discharged his weapons several times in his home before jumping out of a window at his residence. “Smyth was witnessed exhibiting erratic behavior as well as yelling and screaming and shooting rounds while walking near the highway,” troopers said.

Because of the amount of meth Smyth had used, he was taken to the Central Peninsula Hospital to be medically cleared. After being cleared by the hospital, Smyth was charged with three counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons and one count of Disorderly Conduct and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





