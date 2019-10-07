Troopers Urge Owners to Lock Vehicles after Rash of Thefts

Palmer and Wasilla-based troopers are urging vehicle owners to lock the vehicles and secure their belongings after multiple thefts of belongings in parked vehicles on Sunday midday.

troopers received their first call reporting theft of belongings at 10:36 am on Sunday. The caller reported a few belongings stolen along with documents and a set of car and house keys from their vehicle at Wolf Creek Circle in Wasilla.

Two hours later, at 12:43 pm, troopers received another call of theft from a vehicle at Spring Creek Circle in Palmer reporting a firearm stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Ten minutes later, at 12:53 pm, a person at Wolf Creek Circle called in to report a stolen firearm from their unlocked vehicle there.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are urged to call Troopers at 745-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.