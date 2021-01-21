Trroopers Respond to Vehicle Accident with Man Rolling around in Middle of the Road in Soldotna







Alaska State Troopers revealed that they had responded to a location on Gaswell Road in Soldotna at 4:14 am after receiving a call reporting a vehicle in a ditch and a man rolling around in the middle of the road.

When troopers arrived on the scene minutes later, they found a man, identified as 21-year-old Damion Alexan, “sitting in the middle of the road sobbing.”

The investigation there found that Alexan had, while driving across the oncoming lane of traffic, had lost control and crashed into the ditch. AST would discover that Alexan had been driving while impaired by alcohol and so was subsequently arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai and remanded there on the charge.





