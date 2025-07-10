Trump Agriculture Chief Mocked for Suggesting Medicaid Recipients Could Replace Deported Farm Workers

“They’re like cartoon villains,” remarked Bloomberg political columnist Patricia Lopez.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. Image-Instagram video screenshot

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Tuesday drew instant jeers when she defended the mass deportation of immigrant farm laborers and suggested that they could be replaced by Americans who are currently enrolled in Medicaid.

While speaking in Washington, D.C., Rollins declared that there would be “no amnesty” for immigrant farm workers despite President Donald Trump saying just days ago that he was willing to let these workers stay at their jobs.

