Trump Backer Elon Musk Accused of ‘Clearly Illegal Vote-Buying’





“Making a million-dollar prize contingent on registering to vote is illegal,” said election law analyst Rick Hasen.

Election law experts said over the weekend that billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s latest ploy to entice voters in battleground states to sign his “petition in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms” appears to be flagrantly illegal.

According to Musk, an outspoken supporter of Republican nominee Donald Trump, the scheme involves a random $1 million payment each day to one registered voter who signs the petition, which is officially hosted by a super PAC founded and financed by Musk.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, argued that by only offering the $1 million reward to registered voters in swing states, Musk’s effort amounts to “clearly illegal vote-buying.”

In a blog post, Hasen pointed to 52 U.S.C. 10307(c), which states that anyone who “pays or offers to pay or accepts payment either for registration to vote or for voting shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.”

“I’d like to hear if there’s anyone who thinks this is not a clear case of a violation,” Hasen wrote.